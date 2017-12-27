Lake-effect snow and its impact across Michigan, the Great Lakes and the Eastern United States and Canada. (Photo: NOAA)

This is pretty crazy.

Chances are, you've seen a satellite photo similar to this one that shows Michigan and the Great Lakes during a snowstorm with lake effect. But the snowfall was especially amplified over the past week in places such as Erie, Penn., which was buried in more than 50 inches of snow over a 30-hour span.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Satellites Twitter account tweeted this image out today that shows just how much of a lake effect the Great Lakes had on snowfall across Michigan, lower Ontario and several Eastern states such as New York and Pennsylvania this past week.

Like we said: Pretty crazy.

Check out these "cloud streets" over the #GreatLakes, seen by the #SuomiNPP satellite's #VIIRS instrument. These parallel rows of clouds are what's behind the heavy lake effect #snow hitting parts of PA, MI and upstate NY. More imagery: https://t.co/mbgRYot60A pic.twitter.com/roKtDAj9Eu — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) December 27, 2017

Now that the snowstorm has passed, Michigan is now enduring some of its coldest temperatures in a year, with wind chills in the 20-below range this morning.

