Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU for infection concerns

TEGNA 10:15 PM. EDT July 05, 2017

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the intensive care unit in serious condition due to infection concerns, according to an update posted on the congressman's Twitter account Wednesday night. 

The Republican from Louisiana was hospitalized after he was shot in the left hip during a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia in June. 

MedStar Hospital, where Scalise is receiving care, will provide an update on his condition on Thursday. 

