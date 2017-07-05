WTLV
Reports: Eglin AFB evacuated after an explosion

Tegna , TEGNA 12:25 PM. EDT July 05, 2017

An explosion at a laboratory at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida caused authorities to evacuate. 

The explosion occurred just before 10 a.m. at McKinley Climatic Lab on the base according a press release from Okaloosa County Sheriff's dept.

Eglin Air Force Base authorities identified the smoke as methyl chloride and urged people to avoid contact if possible.

A one-thousand foot cordon has been established, and the surrounding area has been evacuated. The smoke visible does not pose a health hazard to the general public.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

 

This is a developing story.

