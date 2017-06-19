Report: Sean Spicer is interviewing his own replacement

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 30: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks to the media in the briefing room at the White House, on May 30, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2017 Getty Images)

It may soon be time to say goodbye to Sean Spicer-led press briefings, according to a new report from Politico.

The White House press secretary is reportedly searching for candidates for both his own job and the White House communications director position, which was vacated by Mike Dubke last month.

Among the potential candidates: conservative political commentator Laura Ingraham for press secretary and Daily Mail editor David Martosko for communications director.

Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who regularly fills in when Spicer's unavailable, reportedly said she isn't interested in being press secretary.

Per Politico, Spicer is vying for a position in the administration that would be more senior than press secretary and communications director.

Sanders said in a statement, "We have sought input from many people as we look to expand our communications operation. As he did in the beginning, Sean Spicer is managing both the communications and press office."

Previous reports have said that President Trump is looking to shake up his communications team, especially in the aftermath in the firing of former FBI director James Comey.

Contributing: David Jackson

© 2017 USATODAY.COM