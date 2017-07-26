WTLV
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise discharged from hospital

TEGNA , TEGNA 12:02 PM. EDT July 26, 2017

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital and is beginning intensive inpatient rehabilitation.

A statement Wednesday from MedStar said that the congressman is in 'good spirits and looking forward to his return to work.'

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a man opened fire on a baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. 

U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman.

 

 

