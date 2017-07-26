House Majority Whip Steve Scalise discharged from hospital

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks as House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) looks on during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital and is beginning intensive inpatient rehabilitation.

A statement Wednesday from MedStar said that the congressman is in 'good spirits and looking forward to his return to work.'

Courtesy of @MedStarWHC: Majority Whip Scalise has begun a period of intensive inpatient rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/S6HcOfJZeh — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 26, 2017

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a man opened fire on a baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia.

U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman.

