Rep. Steve Scalise moved out of ICU

WASHINGTON, DC - Rep. Steve Scalise, the lawmaker injured last week in a shooting, is out of the intensive care unit at the hospital he's being treated at, according to multiple media outlets.

A source familiar with the condition told NBC on Friday that the Louisiana Republican remains in fair condition at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. The hospital has not provided an update.

Scalise's condition was upgraded earlier this week.

The House majority whip was one of five people injured last week when James Hodgkinson opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing for the annual congressional baseball game.

Scalise was shot in the hip, resulting in damage to bone, blood vessels and internal organs. Originally listed as critical, his condition has improved over the past week and a half.

