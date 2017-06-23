Pakistani official: Twin bombings at crowded market kill 15 people, wound 70

PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN (AP) - A Pakistani government official says twin bombings, minutes apart, have hit a crowded market in the country's northwestern tribal region, killing at least 15 people and wounding 70.

Local government administrator Zahid Hussain says the bomb attacks took place at the Tori market in Parachinar on Friday afternoon. He says authorities are transporting the dead and wounded to hospitals.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the region has been battered by bitter sectarian violence, in which Sunni militant groups have targeted Pakistan's minority Shiite Muslims in the area.

