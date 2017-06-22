Ohio community mourns Otto Warmbier today

Otto Warmbier of Cincinnati was in North Korea with a tour group when officials there detained him. (Photo: Submitted to USA TODAY)

Otto Warmbier — the American student held in North Korea for more than a year — will be remembered Thursday at a funeral in his hometown.

The Wyoming, Ohio, community will gather at Wyoming High School — Warmbier's alma mater — to say goodbye to a neighbor, friend, brother, son.

"Otto, he was a 22-year-old who lived his life with more passion and more adventure and courage than most people do in their entire lifetimes," said Chris Colloton, who knew Warmbier since preschool.

"He was the absolute best guy. The most caring, loving and respectful man I ever knew."

Warmbier was imprisoned for a year and a half in North Korea, accused of trying to steal a political banner from a staff-only section of his hotel. He had traveled to North Korea with Young Pioneer Tours and was arrested Jan. 2, 2016, the final day of his five-day tour. He was tried, convicted and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor.

He returned to Ohio on June 13 in what doctors called a state of "unresponsive wakefulness." He died six days later.

On Christmas Eve 2015, just a few days before Otto’s trip, Colloton saw his friend for the last time. A group of them got together, just for an hour or so in the afternoon, because they all had holiday plans that evening.

“We spent the hour together, catching up as fast as we could,” Colloton said. “We were anxious and excited for him. And we dropped him off and gave him a big hug and told him we love him and couldn’t wait to hear about when he got back.”

Colloton never gave up hope his friend would come home safe. He imagined Warmbier would joke about it. He’d relish telling all the details of what happened in North Korea.

Colloton still can't believe this is real.

“You don’t ever get over seeing Otto Warmbier’s name on MSNBC,” Colloton said.

On June 13, the day Warmbier landed at Cincinnati's Lunken Airport, Colloton was torn. He was overjoyed his friend was home. He was heartbroken by his condition. It was both the best and worst day of his life.

The funeral begins at 9 a.m. ET.

Follow Hannah Sparling on Twitter: @hksparling

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved