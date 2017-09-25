North Korea: Trump's statement a 'declaration of war'

US President Donald Trump pauses to speak to the press while boarding Air Force One at Morristown Airport September 24, 2017 in Morristown, New Jersey. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - North Korea's top diplomat says President Donald Trump's tweet that leader Kim Jong Un "won't be around much longer" was a declaration of war against his country by the United States.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters Monday that what he called Trump's "declaration of war" gives North Korea "every right" under the U.N. Charter to take countermeasures, "including the right to shoot down the United States strategic bombers even they're not yet inside the airspace border of our country."

Ri referred to Trump's tweet Saturday that said: "Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!"

Ri said: "The question of who won't be around much longer will be answered then."

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been locked in a back and forth war of words.

As part of a show of force on Saturday U.S. Air Force bombers and fighter jets flew over international waters east of North Korea.

Hours later, North Korean state media released doctored propaganda photos and video showing an American aircraft carrier and warplanes being destroyed.

Prior to Monday's comments, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho called Trump “a mentally deranged person full of megalomania” who is holding “the nuclear button.”

In a speech before the U.N., Trump had called Kim a “Rocket Man” on a “suicide mission" and warned that the U.S. could "totally destroy North Korea" if provoked.

