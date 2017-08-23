Netflix in September: Everything coming and going

Before Disney starts its own streaming service, it's bringing its A-team to Netflix.
In September, Netflix users will have access to the live-action Beauty and the Beast, Hercules, Mulan and Pocahontas (though Lilo & Stitch and The Emperor's New Groove expire at the beginning of the month).
What else is coming to Netflix this fall? Plenty of original programing: Jerry Seinfeld and Marc Maron have stand-up specials; Narcos, Bojack Horseman and Fuller House are back for new seasons; Kate McKinnon voices Ms. Frizzle in The Magic School Bus Rides Again; Robert Redford and Jane Fonda star in Our Souls at Night and Angelina Jolie brings the controversial First They Killed My Father to the service in September.
Other notable titles on the way in include classics Dead Poets Society and Pulp Fiction. (Here's what arrived in August.)
Here's the full list of new and expiring titles
Available 9/1/17
Amores Perros
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Deep Blue Sea
Disney's Hercules
Disney's Mulan
FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone Baby Gone
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Little Evil -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Maniac: Season 1
Narcos: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL TEASER
Outside Man: Volume 2
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Resurface -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL TRAILER
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
She's Gotta Have It
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography
The Last Shaman
The Lost Brother
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
The Squid and the Whale
West Coast Customs: Season 5
Who the F**K is that Guy
Available 9/2/17
Vincent N Roxxy
Available 9/4/17
Graduation
Available 9/5/17
Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Available 9/6/17
A Good American
Hard Tide
Available 9/7/17
The Blacklist: Season 4
Available 9/8/17
#realityhigh -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Apaches: Season 1
BoJack Horseman: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fire Chasers: Season 1
Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Confession Tapes: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Walking Dead: Season 7
Available 9/9/17
Portlandia: Season 7
Available 9/11/17
The Forgotten
Available 9/12/17
Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 9/13/17
Offspring: Season 7
Ghost of the Mountains
Available 9/14/17
Disney's Pocahontas
Available 9/15/17
American Vandal: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First They Killed My Father -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Larceny
Project Mc²: Part 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rumble
Strong Island -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 9/18/17
Call the Midwife: Series 6
The Journey Is the Destination
Available 9/19/17
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love, Sweat and Tears
Available 9/20/17
Carol
Available 9/21/17
Gotham: Season 3
Available 9/22/17
Fuller House: New Episodes -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Samaritan
Available 9/23/17
Alien Arrival
Available 9/25/17
Dark Matter: Season 3
Available 9/26/17
Bachelorette
Night School
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 9/27/17
Absolutely Anything
Available 9/29/17
Big Mouth: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Club de Cuervos: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gerald's Game -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Real Rob: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Our Souls at Night -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 9/30/17
Murder Maps: Season 3
Here's everything leaving the streaming service
Leaving 9/1/17
Better Off Ted: Season 2
Do Not Disturb
Frailty
Hope Floats
Jackass: The Movie
Julia
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja
RV
The Batman: Season 1 - 5
The Deep End: Season 1
The Omen
Wilfred : Season 1 - 2
Something's Gotta Give
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Tears of the Sun
Scream
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Leaving 9/3/17
Drumline: A New Beat
Leaving 9/4/17
The A-List
Leaving 9/5/17
Lilo & Stitch
The Emperor's New Groove
Leaving 9/9/17
Teen Beach 2
Leaving 9/10/17
Army Wives: Season 1 - 7
Leaving 9/11/17
Terra Nova: Season 1
Leaving 9/15/17
Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse
Leaving 9/16/17
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
One Day
Leaving 9/19/17
Persons Unknown: Season 1
Leaving 9/20/17
Bombay Velvet
Finding Fanny
Raising Hope: Season 1
Leaving 9/22/17
Philomena
Leaving 9/24/17
Déjà Vu
Leaving 9/26/17
A Gifted Man: Season 1
Sons of Tucson: Season 1
CSI: Miami: Season 1 - 10
Leaving 9/30/17
Last Man Standing: Season 1 - 5
