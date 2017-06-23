London police: Manslaughter charges being considered in Grenfell Tower fire

The charred remains of Grenfell Tower, a 24-story apartment block in London's North Kensington section that was hit by a devastating fire on June 14 that killed at least 79 people. (Photo: Will Oliver, EPA)

Downing Street has ordered an immediate examination of the model of a refrigerator that is believed to have sparked last week's Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 79 people.

Metropolitan Police Detective Supt. Fiona McCormack said the Hotpoint FF175BP fridge-freezer had not been subject to any product recall.

The fire spread quickly through the tower block, leading to concerns that cladding on the building did not meet fire safety rules.

Manslaughter charges are among moves being considered over the Grenfell Tower fire.

Metropolitan Police Detective Supt. Fiona McCormack says authorities are "looking at every health and safety and fire safety offense and we are reviewing every company at the moment involved in the building and refurbishment of Grenfell Tower."

McCormack also repeated calls for anyone with information on who might have been in the tower to come forward. The call comes after London Mayor Sadiq Khan's pledge to seek an amnesty for people who may have been living in the tower illegally.

McCormack says: "What we haven't got is a picture of how many people might have been in there. That's the number I'm really worried about."

Insulation and tiles recovered from the building have failed fire safety tests.

McCormack says officers have seized documents in the investigation into the fire.

"What we are being told at the moment by the Building Research Establishment is that the cladding and insulation failed all safety tests," she told reporters Friday.

Eleven buildings have now been identified as having combustible cladding such as that used on the Grenfell Tower. The cladding is being studied amid fears that the panels fueled the fire in the 24-story building that was engulfed in less than an hour.

Buildings in London, Manchester and Plymouth are among those where problem cladding has been identified.

Fears about cladding is not limited to apartment buildings, and at least one hotel chain is calling in experts to make certain it meets safety regulations. Premier Inn said Friday it had "concerns" about the material on some of its buildings, though it is different to the type used on Grenfell.

