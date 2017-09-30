'Let's Make a Deal' game-show host Monty Hall dies at 96

Game-show host Monty Hall has died at age 96. (Photo: GAME SHOW NETWORK)

Iconic game-show host Monty Hall has died at 96.

His agent, Mark Measures, confirmed to USA TODAY that Hall, who co-created and presided over Let's Make a Deal from 1963 to 1986, died of heart failure.

Hall also hosted The Hollywood Squares.

One of the first inductees to the Game Show Hall of Fame, he also received a lifetime-achievement Emmy in 2013 from Wayne Brady, the current host of Let's Make a Deal.

Story developing.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM