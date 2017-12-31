Kim says US should know North Korean nuclear force a reality

This undated photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on November 21, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un at the Sungri Motor Complex in South Pyongan Province. / AFP PHOTO / KCNA VIA KNS / STR / South Korea (Photo: STR, This content is subject to copyright.)

TOKYO (AP) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the United States should be aware that his country's nuclear forces are now a reality, not a threat.

Kim was speaking in his annual New Year's Day address. He said the country had achieved the historic feat of "completing" its nuclear forces and added that the has a "nuclear button" on his desk.

The customary New Year's address was broadcast Monday morning on North Korean state television.

