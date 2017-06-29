Kendall & Kylie Jenner 'sorry' for T-shirts 'disrespectful' to rock, rap icons

Kylie Jenner (L) and Kendall Jenner attend as Neiman Marcus celebrates the exclusive #OnlyatNM KENDALL + KYLIE Collection at Neiman Marcus on March 31, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus) (Photo: Donato Sardella, 2016 Donato Sardella)

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been caught in another marketing faux pas, and on Thursday they were apologizing on social media.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan on Wednesday unveiled "vintage" rock T-shirts with their Instagram faces superimposed over some of rap and rock's icons, such as Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, Biggie Smalls, Black Sabbath, Metallica, Pink Floyd, the Doors, Kiss and Led Zeppelin.

The shirts went on sale on their website, selling for $125 each and featuring the logo "Repurposed in the USA."

This did not go over well, and especially not with Voletta Wallace, mother of the late Christopher Wallace, the real name of Notorious B.I.G. She slammed the girls on Instagram, calling the shirts "disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!"

"I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this," she fumed next to a picture of a shirt with a big red X through it. "The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt."

Sharon Osbourne, wife of Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne, tweeted her contempt in scathing terms the Jenners would understand.

"Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss."

Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss. pic.twitter.com/BhmuUVrDBn — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) June 29, 2017

Oops. Time for contrition, big time. The designs were "not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists," Kendall tweeted Thursday. She said the shirts were pulled and the images removed.

"We will use this an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry."

The shirts have since been removed from the Kendall + Kylie website.

It was the latest of recent marketing missteps by the Kardashian-Jenner reality clan. Kendall was widely mocked in April for appearing in a Pepsi ad that ripped off imagery from Black Lives Matter protests and positioned Kendall as soothing race relations with a can of soda.

After an outcry, Pepsi dumped the ad and apologized to Kendall, but few people believe the soda company alone was responsible — "momager" Kris Jenner had to have seen the storyboards before Kendall signed up.

Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian was slammed for hawking her new makeup line by allegedly using "blackface" images in an ad that featured a decidedly darker-skinned Kim. She apologized, suggesting that maybe the lighting was off during the photo shoot. And the line sold out regardless.

Also this month, Khloe Kardashian was accused by fashion designer Destiney Bleu of copying her bedazzled clothing designs for Khloe's new Good American collection — and Bleu had email receipts to back her up. Khloe denied the claims, calling Bleu's accusations "little more than a cheap publicity stunt."

