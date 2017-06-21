People gather during a commemoration ceremony, held for Sylville Smith, who was shot and killed by a police officer as he reportedly attempted to flee after he was pulled over by police. (Photo by Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) (Photo: Anadolu Agency, 2016 Anadolu Agency)

A Milwaukee jury has acquitted a former police officer of first-degree reckless homicide in the shooting of a black man last year that ignited riots in the city.

Jurors on Wednesday found that Dominique Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, was justified when he shot 23-year-old Sylville Smith after a brief foot chase following a traffic stop Aug. 23. Smith had a gun when he ran, but prosecutors said Smith had thrown the weapon over a fence and was defenseless when Heaggan-Brown fired the shot that killed him.

Heaggan-Brown's attorneys argued the officer had to act quickly to defend himself. Bodycam footage showed 1.69 seconds passed between a shot that hit Smith in the arm — as he appeared to be tossing his gun — and the one that hit his chest.

