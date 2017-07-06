Judge: Bill Cosby's retrial set for November

Bill Cosby after his sexual assault case was declared a mistrial on June 17,2017 in Norristown, Pa. (Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo, WireImage)

Bill Cosby will go on trial on sexual assault charges a second time in Pennsylvania on Nov. 6, a judge ordered Thursday.

Judge Steven O'Neill, who presided over Cosby's 11-day first trial which ended in a mistrial, ordered the second trial to take place in the same courthouse in Montgomery County outside Philadelphia.

Attorneys in the case, including District Attorney Kevin Steele and Cosby defense lawyers Brian McMonagle and Angela Agrusa, were ordered to notify witnesses and make them available to testify when needed.

O'Neill also ordered them to submit proposed jury questions and instructions no later than Oct. 30.

It is not clear where the jury will be selected; for the first trial, the judge and the lawyers traveled to Pittsburgh to pick a jury. Those 12, plus six alternatives were then taken to Norristown, Pa., and sequestered for the trial, which lasted six days for testimony.

After the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict, following five days of deliberations for 52 hours, O'Neill declared a mistrial.

Cosby, who remains out on $1 million bond, is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent sexual assault stemming from an encounter with Andrea Constand at his home in Montgomery County in 2004. She says he drugged and molested her; he says their encounter was consensual.

