Google's hamburger emoji has everybody cheesed

Google's hamburger emoji places the cheese underneath the burger patty. (Photo: Google)

Who moved the cheese?

It appears Google did and put it in the wrong spot for its hamburger emoji ... or at least that's what has been lighting up the Internet since Saturday.

Here's what we know: It appears it all started with a tweet by Thomas Baekdal that asked why Google's and Apple's emojis differed on the cheese placement:

I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 28, 2017

Whoa. Don't mess with the cheese.

The Google emoji places the cheese under the burger patty and closer to the bottom bun. And so, that's what got burger lovers cheesed off. It's in the wrong spot.

Apple's emoji has the cheese on top of the patty, closer to the top bun.

Google's response came from none other than their CEO SundarPichai who planned on making it his top priority today, tweeting:

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

Good thing someone has something on their to-do list today.

Even Shake Shack founder responded to Pichai with an example of building a burger.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM