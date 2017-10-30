Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort charged in Russia probe, told to surrender to feds

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 17: Paul Manafort, campaign manager for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, is interviewed on the floor of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena July 17, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, along with his former business associate Rick Gates, are the first to be charged in a special counsel's investigation, The New York Times reported on Monday.

Manafort and Gates were told to surrender to authorities on Monday morning, a person involved in the case told The Times.

Special counsel Robert Mueller has been investigating Manafort, who resigned as Trump’s campaign chairman in August 2016, for his financial ties to a pro-Russia party in Ukraine. The FBI searched Manafort’s Virginia home in a pre-dawn raid in July.

