Derek Carr signs deal making him highest paid NFL player

June 13, 2017; Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr addresses the media at minicamp press conference.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr’s slide to the second round of the draft, in the long run, paid off.

The young passer confirmed on Twitter that he has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the franchise as it transitions to Las Vegas in the coming years.

A person familiar with the deal confirmed to Tom Pelissero of USA TODAY Sports the extension is for five years and worth $125 million. The person requested anonymity because the numbers have not been made public.

The deal surpasses the highest per-year salary in league history signed by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck last offseason and keeps Carr in a Raiders uniform through 2022.

Now it's done 😂! From the jump I've wanted to be a Raider 4 life. One step closer to that! Blessed!!! Business done! Let's just play now!!! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) June 22, 2017

Because Carr fell to the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, he was not subject to the fifth-year option clubs often extend to first-round selections and could renegotiate his deal sooner.

Carr was having an MVP-caliber season last year, completing 63.8 % of his passes for 3,937 yards and 28 touchdowns versus only six interceptions, before suffering a broken leg in a Week 16 game against the Colts.

After that game, the Raiders were 12-3, but all of their momentum vanished. With Carr sidelined, they lost their regular season finale and their wild card round playoff game against the Houston Texans.

