Death Valley set record for hottest month in U.S. history with average temp of 107.39 degrees

A visitor walks along the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes at Death Valley National Park on Tuesday, March 22, 2016 in Death Valley, Calif. (Photo: Marilyn Chung, The Desert Sun)

Hell on Earth: With an average temperature of 107.39 degrees in July, Death Valley set the record for hottest month at a single location in U.S. history.

Keep in mind that that number is an average of all the high and low temperatures. The average daily high temperature was an unbearable 119.6 degrees.

“It should be noted that this is the hottest average monthly temperature ever measured in the U.S. or, for that matter, anywhere in the Western Hemisphere,” Weather Underground weather historian Christopher Burt told the Capital Weather Gang.

It was not a world record, however: Climatologist Brian Brettschneider said the world record warm month was in August 2015, when King Khaled, Saudi Arabia, measured an average temperature of 107.44 degrees.

The avg monthly temp for Death Valley in July was 107.4. This breaks the previous record of 107.2 set in 1917. Also the hottest month ever. — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 2, 2017

And nights were no bargain in Death Valley last month: The temperature didn't drop below 89 degrees the entire month of July, the National Weather Service said. Three days, the overnight low temperature was over 100 degrees.

July's hottest day was the 7th, when Death Valley hit 127 degrees. It was also 127 on two June days.

Death Valley is a national park with no permanent residents except for a few park service staff and rangers. It is the hottest, driest and lowest of all U.S. national parks.

Several other cities set record warm months in the West, as did Miami, the weather service said.

We broke a record this July--the hottest month ever for Death Valley! 🔥🌡️ https://t.co/vBDMd2q1j7 — Death Valley NP (@DeathValleyNPS) August 2, 2017

