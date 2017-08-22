Community mourns teen who died on first day of school

Peyton West was eager to return to school Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Before the school day began, the 13-year-old died. (Photo: Provided by the West family via The Cincinnati Enquirer)

CINCINNATI - Thirteen years ago when an Ohio couple welcomed their second son into their lives, they knew his life could be short.

Before he was 5, Peyton West underwent three surgeries as a result of a congenital disability that caused the left side of his heart not to form.

Corey and Melissa West, of Goshen, Ohio, faced their saddest reality Thursday when Peyton died unexpectedly on the first day of school.

“We’re not sure what happened,” said Corey West. “All of his numbers looked good.”

Peyton was entering the eighth grade at Goshen Middle School — an accomplishment given the health challenges he faced for much of 2017.

In January, Peyton’s heart began to fail. By the next month, he was admitted to the hospital and placed on a donor list. Two weeks later he was approved for a transplant, and a donor's heart was found.

Derek Cisneros, a 12-year-old boy from Iowa, died in a car accident the same day Peyton was admitted to the intensive care unit.

“His family believes (Derek) looked down and picked Peyton to take his heart,” Corey West said.

The surgery was in March. The recovery process was slow and challenging. After a summer of hard work, Peyton was ready for the new school year.

His big brother, Ethan, was taking him to school when Peyton said he didn’t feel good and something was wrong, West said.

“Ethan tried to get him out of the car, but he just collapsed, and the squad was called,” he said. The cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results.

His generous smile and love of life are what many, including Goshen Local School District Superintendent Darrell Edwards, recall about Peyton.

“He was always everywhere,” said Edwards. “The kid had a huge personality. He was a huge sports fan. He attended a lot of sports events.

“The thing that stands out about Peyton, for me, is this infectious smile. He had this smile that wouldn’t quit and was sort of contagious. He was an awesome young man who lived life to the fullest.”

Tuesday's visitation and Wednesday's burial are open to the public. Peyton loved people, and that's the way he would want it, his father said.

