London police: Man with knife arrested near Parliament

Associated Press, TEGNA
7:16 AM. EDT June 16, 2017

Police say they arrested a man with a knife near Parliament in London on Friday. There are no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story.

© 2017 Associated Press
