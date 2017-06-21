Close An estimated 600 high-rise buildings in England have coating similar to Grenfell Tower Associated Press , TEGNA 6:43 AM. EDT June 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST UK prime minister's office estimates 600 high-rise buildings in England have cladding similar to Grenfell Tower that was gutted by a fire on June 14. This is a developing story. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS VERIFY: Does putting your PIN # in backwards call the police? Tropical Storm Cindy 5 PM Wednesday update JSO officer Tim James has long history of complaints Mayor Curry wants City to take control of the Jacksonville Landing Deputy saved by inmates speaks about incident Tracking Tropical Storm Cindy Tim Tebow Drafted by Globetrotters JTA breaks ground on $57 million transportation hub Crime analyst: Should Officer James work with his wife? Police locked down part of St. Aug Alligator Farm searching for suspect More Stories Cindy makes landfall and we dry out for weekend Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m. Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Louisiana Jun 21, 2017, 12:59 p.m. JSO: Drunk driver hits off-duty officer's cruiser on… Jun 22, 2017, 5:34 a.m.
