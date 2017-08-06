A solar eclipse explained
On Aug. 21 we will see the first solar eclipse in the U.S. since 1979. Our graphic explains exactly what one is, shows it's path and some how-to viewing tips. By Ramon Padilla, Karl Gelles, Dann Miller, Walbert Castillo, Janet Loehrke and Sara Wise, USA T
USA TODAY , TEGNA 6:45 PM. EDT August 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
An arrest has been made in the Savannah Gold case
-
EXCLUSIVE: Suspect Lee Rodarte enters the Duval County Jail
-
Here's how to watch the solar eclipse safely to prevent eclipse blindness
-
Clay County woman faces charges after hit-and-run crash
-
Missing child alert issued for 6-year-old from Lakeland
-
Rats in food prep area at Jacksonville International Airport
-
Mother searching for missing daughter
-
Father killed outside Durkeeville home
-
Popular restaurant is no more in St. Johns County
-
Neighborhood meeting held about CSX train delays
More Stories
-
Slain woman's family remembers her as kind,…Aug. 6, 2017, 5:13 p.m.
-
Fellow Bonefish Grill employee arrested for murder…Aug. 6, 2017, 2:34 a.m.
-
Summertime pattern for us as Potential Tropical…Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.