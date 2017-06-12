Winners: Who took home Tony Awards?

'Dear Evan Hansen' wins the award for best musical at the 71st Tony Awards. (Photo: Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Here's who won at the 71st Tony Awards. Winners in bold.

Best musical

Come From Away

WINNER: Dear Evan Hansen

Groundhog Day: The Musical

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Patti LuPone, War Paint

WINNER: Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon

Ben Platt accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for 'Dear Evan Hansen' at the 2017 Tony Awards. (Photo: Theo Wargo, Getty Images)

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Christian Borle, Falsettos

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day: The Musical

David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!

WINNER: Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Best revival of a musical

Falsettos

WINNER: Hello, Dolly!

Miss Saigon

Best play

A Doll’s House, Part 2

Indecent

WINNER: Oslo

Sweat

Best revival of a play

WINNER: August Wilson’s Jitney

John Guare’s Six Degrees of Separation

Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Present Laughter

Rachel Bay Jones accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for 'Dear Evan Hansen' at the 2017 Tony Awards. (Photo: Theo Wargo, Getty Images for Tony Awards)

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos

Jenn Colella, Come From Away

WINNER: Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Mary Beth Pell, Anastasia

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Cate Blanchett, The Present

Jennifer Ehle, Oslo

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Laura Linney, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

WINNER: Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Laurie Metcalf accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for 'A Doll's House, Part 2' onstage at the 2017 Tony Awards. (Photo: Theo Wargo, Getty Images)

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Denis Arndt, Heisenberg

Chris Cooper, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Corey Hawkins, John Guare’s Six Degrees of Separation

WINNER: Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Jefferson Mays, Oslo

Cynthia Nixon accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for 'Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes' onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards. (Photo: heo Wargo, Getty Images)

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Johanna Day, Sweat

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll’s House, Part 2

WINNER: Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Condola Rasha, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Michelle Wilson, Sweat

Gavin Creel accepts the award for best featured actor in a musical for 'Hello, Dolly!' at the 2017 Tony Awards. (Photo: Theo Wargo, Getty Images)

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

WINNER: Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen

Andrew Rannells, Falsettos

Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos

Michael Aronov accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play for 'Oslo' at the 2017 Tony Awards. (Photo: Theo Wargo, Getty Images)

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

WINNER: Michael Aronov, Oslo

Danny DeVito, Arthur Miller’s The Price

Nathan Lane, The Front Page

Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson’s Jitney

Best book of a musical

Come From Away, Irene Sankoff and David Hein

WINNER: Dear Evan Hansen, Steven Levenson

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Dave Malloy

Groundhog Day: The Musical, Danny Rubin

Best original score

Come From Away, music and lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein

WINNER: Dear Evan Hansen, music and lyrics: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Groundhog Day: The Musical, music and lyrics: Tim Minchin

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, music and lyrics: Dave Malloy

Best direction of a play

Sam Gold, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Jitney

Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

WINNER: Rebecca Taichman, Indecent

Best direction of a musical

WINNER: Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day: The Musical

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!

Best choreography

WINNER: Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day: The Musical

Kelly Devine, Come From Away

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical

Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best orchestrations

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!

WINNER: Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best scenic design of a play

David Gallo, August Wilson’s Jitney

WINNER: Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page

Michael Yeargan, Oslo

Best scenic design of a musical

Rob Howell, Groundhog Day The Musical

David Korins, War Paint

WINNER: Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Best costume design of a play

WINNER: Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson’s Jitney

David Zinn, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best costume design of a musical

Linda Cho, Anastasia

WINNER: Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Catherine Zuber, War Paint

Best lighting design of a play

WINNER: Christopher Akerlind, Indecent

Jane Cox, August Wilson’s Jitney

Donald Holder, Oslo

Jennifer Tipton, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best lighting design of a musical

Howell Binkley, Come From Away

Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!

WINNER: Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen

