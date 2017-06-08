WTLV
Twitter latches on to Comey's 'lordy' quote during hearing

Fired FBI director James Comey says he was so stunned by the conversation on Flynn during the White House meeting with President Trump and that's why he very carefully chose his words. 

WASHINGTON (AP) - Twitter users have latched on to former FBI director James Comey's use of "lordy" during his Capitol Hill testimony about his interaction with President Donald Trump.

Comey told senators Thursday morning, "Lordy, I hope there are tapes," in referring to his meetings with Trump.

The term quickly became a trending topic on Twitter. Former New York City U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who was also fired by Trump, echoed Comey's statement , writing, "We can all agree with Jim Comey that, Lordy, we hope there are tapes."

For those unaccustomed to hearing the word, dictionary maker Merriam-Webster tweeted a definition and joked Comey still had time use old-fashioned terms like "gadzooks" or "gramercy."

"Captain America" actor Chris Evans quickly weighed in , saying he wanted Comey's phrase on a T-shirt.

 

 

