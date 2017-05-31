WTLV
Trump will announce decision on climate agreement Thursday

TEGNA 9:29 PM. EDT May 31, 2017

President Trump has announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he intends to reveal his decision on the Paris climate agreement on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Reports indicate that he intends to withdraw from the agreement. 

