Trump will announce decision on climate agreement Thursday

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 31: USPresident Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam in the Oval Office of the White House, on May 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

President Trump has announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he intends to reveal his decision on the Paris climate agreement on Thursday at 3 p.m.

I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

Reports indicate that he intends to withdraw from the agreement.

