Trump will announce decision on climate agreement Thursday

President Trump has announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he intends to reveal his decision on the Paris climate agreement on Thursday at 3 p.m.
I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017
Reports indicate that he intends to withdraw from the agreement.
