Trump team rolls out massive tax cut package

US President Donald Trump (Photo: Ron Sach-Pool/Getty Images)

The Trump administration pitched a tax reform plan Wednesday that calls for big corporate rate cuts, a simpler tax code, and big increases in standard deductions, a pricey package that could face an uphill climb in Congress.

"This is quite an historic day for us," said Gary Cohn, director of President Trump's National Economic Council. "Tax reform is long overdue."

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the goal is to "make U.S. businesses the most competitive in the world," and he described the plan as the biggest tax cut and reform in U.S. history.

Republicans greeted news of the tax cut plan enthusiastically, though some GOP members and Democrats worried that the plan would further increase federal debt, cutting taxes without increasing income or cutting other parts of government.

"The Trump tax plan does not pay for itself" and "doesn’t even come close," said Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif. "America is a great nation, but we haven’t yet discovered magic."

The Trump plan calls for a sharp cut in the corporate tax rate, from 35% to 15%, a rate that would also be available to small organizations that currently file returns under the individual tax code.

Tax rates for individuals would also be lowered under the plan, with brackets of 10%, 25% and 35%.

Trump aides also called for repeal of the Alternative Minimum Tax, which had forced wealthier individuals to pay higher bills, and the estate tax, which Cohn and others described as "the death tax."

The package does not include infrastructure programs, a child care tax credit, and other items to be introduced in later months, officials said.

There is no cost estimate to the plan, and aides said their proposals are negotiable with Congress.

The plan calls for "doubling" the current standard deductions, which are currently $6,300 for individuals and $12,600 for married couples filing jointly.

The administration had originally planned to roll out their tax reform plan later this year. But Trump announced last week he would unveil it Wednesday, part of a week-long series of events leading up to his 100th day in office on Saturday.

Mnuchin wouldn't put a time frame on congressional approval, saying that "we’re working hard to get it done quickly.”

The White House had hoped to hold its tax plan until passage of a bill to repeal and repeal President Barack Obama's health care law, figuring that government savings from a new health care plan could be used to finance tax cuts. So far, however, the Republican-run House has been unable to agree on a health care replacement.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said he is looking forward to passing "pro-growth tax reform" as well. "Pro-growth tax reform means that we will have lower rates, we will have a simpler tax code with fewer brackets, and we will have an IRS that exists only to serve the taxpayer," Ryan said.

While the Treasury Secretary and other officials said the tax cuts would stimulate the economy and generate economic growth to increase government revenues, some members of Congress expressed skepticism about those projections.

Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., the chamber's top Democrat, said his party would fight any plan that benefits the rich at the expense of the middle class.

While awaiting details from the White House, Schumer said, "I can tell you this: If the president’s plan is to give a massive tax break to the very wealthy in this country — a plan that will mostly benefit people and businesses like President Trump's — that won't pass muster with we Democrats."

