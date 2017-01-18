Trump already plotting 2020 re-election (complete with slogan)

Donald Trump and his aides have made no secret of the fact they are already looking toward a re-election bid in 2020.
Apparently, they even have a new slogan.
The New York businessman who won the presidency by campaigning on the mantra "Make America Great Again" says he plans to update that motto three years from now: "Keep America Great."
Trump trademarked his campaign slogan for 2016, and he indicated to The Washington Post he plans to do so again.
"Halfway through his interview with The Washington Post, Trump shared a bit of news: He already has decided on his slogan for a reelection bid in 2020.
“Are you ready?” he said. “ ‘Keep America Great,’ exclamation point.”
“Get me my lawyer!” the president-elect shouted.
Two minutes later, one arrived."
