These girls hearing grandpa's voice on Christmas will make you cry

Two girls get the Christmas gift of a lifetime. (Photo: Twitter)

Social media was a whirlwind of photos of kids opening gifts Christmas Day.

But it's two little girls from Oklahoma and their new teddy bears that stole our hearts. They opened the gift, squeezed the bear's hand, then heard their grandfather's voice. The same grandfather who died about a year ago.

Just watch.

so my grandpa passed away tragically about a year ago and my aunt got my sisters a teddy bear that has a recording of my grandpas voice😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/zdjUaghISr — yenn (@y_jennifer2974) December 25, 2016

The video was uploaded by Jennifer Ramos , the 16-year-old sister of the girls in the video. Jennifer told Buzzfeed the bears contained messages from their grandfather through audio taken from videos.

