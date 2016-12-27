These girls hearing grandpa's voice on Christmas will make you cry

Social media was a whirlwind of photos of kids opening gifts Christmas Day.
But it's two little girls from Oklahoma and their new teddy bears that stole our hearts. They opened the gift, squeezed the bear's hand, then heard their grandfather's voice. The same grandfather who died about a year ago.
Just watch.
so my grandpa passed away tragically about a year ago and my aunt got my sisters a teddy bear that has a recording of my grandpas voice😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/zdjUaghISr— yenn (@y_jennifer2974) December 25, 2016
