WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 16 weather alerts
Close

These girls hearing grandpa's voice on Christmas will make you cry

Louie Villalobos, The Arizona Republic , WXIA 5:23 AM. EST December 28, 2016

Social media was a whirlwind of photos of kids opening gifts Christmas Day.

But it's two little girls from Oklahoma and their new teddy bears that stole our hearts. They opened the gift, squeezed the bear's hand, then heard their grandfather's voice. The same grandfather who died about a year ago.

Just watch.

 

 

The video was uploaded by Jennifer Ramos, the 16-year-old sister of the girls in the video. Jennifer told Buzzfeed the bears contained messages from their grandfather through audio taken from videos.

RELATED PHOTOS | Family poses with Santa for 60 years


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories