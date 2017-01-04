The world's highest bridge opens for traffic

This picture taken on Dec. 29, 2016 shows vehicles making their way through the Beipanjiang Bridge, near Bijie in southwest China's Guizhou province. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

China recently added the world's highest bridge to its list of majestic infrastructure. The marvel stands 1,854 feet above a river and connects two mountainous regions in the country.

The Beipanjiang Bridge, which links the province of Guizhou and Yunnan, should shorten travel times from Liupanshui to Xuianwei from about five hours to two hours, according to the Guardian.

The bridge, which is the equivalent of about a 200-story building, opened to traffic on Dec. 30. Construction of the bridge started in 2013, while the two ends were connected by September 2016 with a reported cost of $144 million, according to India Today.

China is also home to the second and third highest bridges in the world — the Sidu River Bridge and the Puli Bridge.

The new bridge is not the tallest across the globe, with France's Millau Viaduct still holding that title. The tallest bridge is measured by the height of the structure, including the top of the bridge tower. The highest bridge measures the distance from the bridge deck to the ground.