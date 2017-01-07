Surgeon Stitches Up Stuffed Friend

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cold weekend across the First Coast
-
Driver arrested after 10 hit-and-runs from FL to GA
-
Sources: Obama to attend wedding in Jacksonville
-
President Obama visits Jacksonville for private wedding
-
100 years of life & 80 years of love
-
Broward officials, FBI update information on airport shooting
-
Nephew kills aunt over parking space
-
2 people are injured in Arlington shooting
-
Debate over future festivals
-
Family wants answers after prisoner's death
More Stories
-
President Obama is coming to Jacksonville for a…Jan. 7, 2017, 12:25 p.m.
-
Bundle up! Wind chills in the teens Sunday morningJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Federal agents: Airport shooting suspect complained…Jan. 6, 2017, 10:51 p.m.