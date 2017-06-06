Sen. Mark Warner: More state election systems were targeted by Russians

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: Reporters surround Senate Intelligence Committee ranking member Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) as he heads for his party's weekly policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol May 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee told USA TODAY on Tuesday that Russian attacks on election systems were broader and targeted more states than those detailed in an explosive intelligence report leaked to the website The Intercept.

"I don't believe they got into changing actual voting outcomes," Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said in an interview. "But the extent of the attacks is much broader than has been reported so far." He said he was pushing intelligence agencies to declassify the names of those states hit to help put electoral systems on notice before the midterm voting in 2018.

"None of these actions from the Russians stopped on Election Day," he warned.

The National Security Agency report said Russian military intelligence executed a cyberattack on at least one U.S. supplier of voting software and sent deceptive emails to more than 100 local election officials in the days leading up to the election last November — a sign that Moscow's hacking may have penetrated further into voting systems than previously known.

The Justice Department on Monday announced that Reality Leigh Winner, a 25-year-old federal contractor with a top-secret security clearance, had been charged with leaking classified information to an online media outlet. In Monday, The Intercept published the NSA document detailing the Russian involvement.

Warner said: "Whoever's the leaker should be pursued to the full extent of the law."

In the interview with Capital Download, Warner also discussed two crucial Senate Intelligence Committee hearings this week, including testimony Thursday by ousted FBI director James Comey.

