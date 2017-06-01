Gunshots, explosions reported at resort in the Philippines

Authorities are responding to an incident at the Resorts World Manila in the Philippines after gunshots and explosions rang out, according to CNN Philippines and other media outlets.

.@rwmanila Resorts World Manila is currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) June 1, 2017

Police, fire trucks and SWAT teams were seen in the area at about 1:30 a.m. local time Friday.

Resorts World Manila is a resort complex in Newport City, a residential and commercial center in metropolitan Manila.

Witnesses told CNN they saw a masked gunman on the second floor of one hotel, firing at those trying to flee the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

