Protests erupt at U.S. airports over ban on refugees

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at a demonstration against the new ban on immigration issued by President Donald Trump at Logan International Airport on January 28, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Protests erupted at airports around the nation Saturday as Americans reacted in outrage to President Trump's sweeping order that banned people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. and suspended the nation's refugee program.

More than 120 people gathered at Newark Liberty International Airport clutching signs denouncing the executive order, alongside lawyers who rushed to airports to defend the rights of refugees, immigrants and green-card holders, among others, who were being detained and denied entry.

"This banning of people based on religion is not constitutional and it's not what we are about," said Yamandou Alexander of Jersey City, who hurried to Newark airport when he found out about the demonstration.

At the airport, attorneys stood by to help those in need. Attorney David A. Isaacson, who practices primarily immigration law in New York, said he learned of a Syrian citizen with a green card who arrived from Germany at around 4 p.m. was still begin questioned two hours later, as his daughter waited for him to be released.

A Rutgers student who went to visit her ill mother in Syria and was on her way back also was having problems getting back into the country, said attorney Ayanna Lewis-Gruss. She said the student’s host family reached out to attorneys at the airport after the woman was stopped on a layover in Paris and was not allowed to fly to Newark.

The protests on Saturday were organized spontaneously and grew throughout the day as news spread about the far-reaching impact of Trump's order. There were reports about legal residents detained at borders, stranded in other countries and in some cases deported. At the same time, refugees who had gone through years-long approvals to come to the U.S. were also being barred. As word spread, protests were organized too in other cities including Chicago and Dallas.

At John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, more than 1,000 people gathered by Saturday evening as word spread of the protest.

"I was in disbelief. I just had to jump in my car and head out here," said Hillary Frileck, of Brooklyn.

"This is what really scares me. This resonates with me. One person (who was detained) works for us. These people have visas. It's important for us to speak up. We have to rise up. We can't just lay on our couches and think things will be OK."

Emily Witt of Brooklyn said she viewed the ban as a "bad moral decision" especially given that it was Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"Like everyone else, I'm just shocked and afraid," she said. "I didn't think I would see this. It's a rebuke to us. Once you start registering people because of their beliefs, it's the first step toward a country that goes against American values, where our right to free speech and freedom of religion and freedom of expression is threatened."

Sara Cullinane, director of Make The Road New Jersey, which organized the demonstration in the Newark, said they chose the airport because it's one of the hubs for the arrival of refugees who are then relocated to different parts of the country.

"We are all learning about the order means and how it will be interpreted," she said.

