President Trump will withdraw U.S. from Paris climate agreement

President Trump announced Thursday that he will pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate deal, despite concerns from top CEOs and international leaders.

Although Trump announced the withdrawal from the agreement, he said he is open to negotiating an alternative climate deal.

"In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord, but begin negotiations to re-enter – either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction with terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers," Trump said.

"We will see if we can make a deal that's fair."

Trump also emphasized that he feels he has a duty to represent Americans in making the decision.

"I was elected to represent the people of Pittsburgh, not Paris," he said.

Trump’s decision is considered by some a win for Republicans and pulls the U.S.-- the second-largest producer of carbon dioxide -- out of a nearly 200-nation agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

CEOs from Apple, Facebook, and Google all urged President Trump to support the Paris agreement.

The move did not necessarily come as a surprise-- reports on Wednesday indicated Trump intended to leave the agreement.

Moments after President Trump's announcement, President Obama issued a statement opposing the withdrawal.

"The administration is joining a small handful of nations that reject the future," Obama said in the statement.

"I'm confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we've got."

