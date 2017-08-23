Pigs rescued from fire later served as sausage to firefighters who rescued them

A British farmer thanked firefighters who rescued a litter of piglets and two sows from a barn fire in February by giving them sausages made out of the animals, according to local reports.

Farmer Rachel Rivers thanked the Pewsey fire station with sausages from the pigs they rescued six months ago when a barn on her farm in England caught fire, the BBC reported.

Rivers told the BBC she promised the firefighters she would bring them some sausage from the pigs, which were reared for meat.

"I gave those animals the best quality of life I could ever give until the time they go to slaughter, and they go into the food chain," she said.

The Pewsey fire station shared photos of the sausages, which have since been deleted, and thanked Rivers for the meat, according to the BBC.

USA TODAY has reached out to the Pewsey fire station for comment.

