Authorities are responding to an incident near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after a man attacked an officer, police confirmed to multiple media outlets.

Police shot the suspect and are urging all people to stay away from the scene.

BREAKING: Paris police say they are responding near Notre Dame Cathedral, urge passersby to stay away. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 6, 2017

One person inside the cathedral tweeted that everyone there was safe and shared a photo.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

