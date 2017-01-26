Pulse shooting survivor makes incredible recovery

ORLANDO, Fla. - Six months after the Pulse nightclub shooting, Jacksonville native Rodney Sumter is on a road to recovery.

Sumter was shot multiple times - but he is back in the gym and trying to accomplish a major goal - to compete on American Ninja Warrior.

"It's just been a lot man. A lot of physical therapy. A lot of surgery," said Sumter.

When we first met Rodney Sumter, his arm was in a sling with no feeling and he had a hole the side of a softball in his back.

Sumter was working as a bartender at Pulse nightclub. Bullets pierced his body but never changed his attitude.

"The best thing you can do is stay positive and move on. That's what I have been doing. I can't afford to sit there and dwell on the past and what happened," Sumter said. "Physically all I can do is try to get back to where I was."

Before the shooting the "where he was" was in perfect shape. Sumter played football at Jacksonville University and high school ball with Tim Tebow.

"I'm still kinda ripped I'm not too far off," Sumter said.

He has a new goal before him. Sumter was invited to apply for American Ninja Warrior.

"It's not guaranteed, but they are adamant about me trying to do it and I'm like, why not? I am getting my strength back. I have time. I've been doing some intense rehabbing," he said.

Sumter is not on a regular recovery plan. He did push ups for the first time recently. He's also in the gym twice a day. As he reflects on a tragedy that will never be erased from his mind. He's also thankful.

"I appreciate all the support from Jacksonville and it's not just Orlando I mean, one thing I do remember in the hospital was the unwavering support from my hometown so I love you all," he said.

Sumter still has a long road ahead of him but he's definitely on the fast track.

He has applied for American Ninja Warrior and we are waiting to see if he will be cleared to compete.

