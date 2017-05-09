WTLV
#NuggsForCarter: Reno teen reaches all-time retweet record, passing Ellen

Reno Gazette-Journal , WUSA 10:38 AM. EDT May 09, 2017

Carter will get his nuggs.

Reno's Carter Wilkerson, 16, reached the top of the Twitter game Tuesday morning with the most retweets ever, surpassing previous record-holder Ellen DeGeneres.

And he'll get his chicken nuggets, plus $100,000 to a national charity.

 

 

Last month, Wilkerson accepted a challenge from Wendy's official fast food Twitter account to get 18 million retweets in exchange for a year's supply of chicken nuggets.

On Tuesday, Wendy's announced that #NuggsForCarter passed 3.4 million retweets. "That's good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA," Wendy's Twitter account said.

(The DTFA is the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.)

Wilkerson, a student at Manogue High School, started the legendary social media campaign in early April when he tweeted: "Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets" as a joke. Wilkerson said at the time that he didn't really expect a reply.

Wendy's replied with "18 million"

(That would be 5 percent of Twitter's monthly active global users.)

Carter replied, "Consider it done" and posted a screenshot of the exchange. Five weeks later, history was made.

