Man tries to abduct baby out of grocery cart in Grand Prairie

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Corrine Brown: The next chapter
-
5 suspects in custody following shooting in Fernandina Beach
-
New threat to Floridians: flatworms
-
Hoboken city election taking place for the first time in 20 years
-
New businesses mean more traffic for the St. Johns Town Center
-
Two dogs caught on cam mauling cat in Orange Park
-
Jacksonville man paddle-boards to work
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Cold Case: The death of Bryan Wrigley
-
With passports in tow, blind cat and his seeing eye feline find their forever home in Virgina
More Stories
-
Another round of afternoon storms on SundayJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Bird strike diverts Sinbad's flight from JaxJul 22, 2017, 9:39 p.m.
-
Sports director Chris Porter plays in Celebrity…Jul 10, 2017, 10:44 p.m.