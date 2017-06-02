Kathy Griffin to hold press conference on controversial Trump photo

Kathy Griffin is expected to go into more detail about her Donald Trump photo and the fallout at a Friday press conference. (Photo: ROBYN BECK, AFP/GETTY IMAGES)

Kathy Griffin will speak about the fallout from the photo in which she posed with a fake, severed President Trump head in a news conference at noon ET/9 a.m. PT Friday.

In a statement circulated on Twitter, attorney Lisa Bloom told the media that Griffin would "explain the true motivation" for her photo and video shoot with controversial photographer Tyler Shields as well as "respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured."

Bloom is quite familiar with Trump: She represented Jill Harth, the first woman to publicly accuse Trump of sexual misconduct. Harth, a makeup artist hired to work with him on his pageant business, said he groped and sexually assaulted her in 1997. They settled that case and Harth kept quiet for years until other women began speaking out against him during the 2016 election season. Harth went as far as threatening to countersue him if he followed through on his threats to sue his accusers.

Griffin apologized within hours of the images appearing online. But she was roundly criticized for the photo and suffered financial repercussions, including the loss of her New Year's hosting gig on CNN, an endorsement deal and canceled standup performances in New Jersey and New Mexico.

On Thursday, the State Theatre in New Brunswick and the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood said they made the decision after careful consideration. Griffin was scheduled to perform in her “Celebrity Run-In” tour at the theaters in November. Those who bought tickets will receive refunds.

A New Mexico casino had already announced it was scrapped the comedian's scheduled July 22 performance.

The 56-year-old comic has faced controversies before for her abrasive humor, but none as widespread as the one generated by Tuesday’s images.

