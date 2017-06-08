(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2016 Getty Images)

During a highly anticipated hearing, former FBI Director James Comey will give what could be explosive testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Comey was abruptly fired by President Trump in early May, in the midst of a widening investigation into possible collusion between Trump associates and Russia.

The hearing is scheduled to being at 10 a.m. Thursday as Comey shares his side of the story and answer senators' questions.

Comey confirmed Wednesday that President Trump requested his "loyalty" and later urged him to drop the investigation into ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a preview of his opening statement.

He also described one meeting at the White House in which he said Trump strongly defended Flynn, saying that his former national security adviser “hadn’t done anything wrong’’ in his prior contact with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go,’’ Comey described, quoting the president. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.’’

Comey is expected to speak more on this encounter with the president, as well as at least eight others he outlines in his opening statement. Comey documented his meetings and calls with Trump immediately afterward in a series of detailed memos.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM