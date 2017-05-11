IKEA bag frenzy reaches new level of crazy with Reebok's 'Frakta Fitness' workout

Photo courtesy of Reebok.

After designer Balenciaga created a $2,145 doppelgänger of IKEA's 99-cent bag, social media relentlessly trolled the designer with IKEA inspired thongs, shirts and dresses.

And the frenzy is far from over. Reebok recently designed a workout routine which can be completed with repurposed IKEA bags used as weights, sand bags and a custom-designed weight vest. The IKEA Frakta bag might as well be listed under the word versatile in the dictionary.

Here's a look at the workout program by Reebok trainer Andrew Connor (doesn't hurt that he's cute, right?):

Deadlift (fill the bags with books or other items):

Ladder hopscotch:

Plastic bag twists:

Lunges:

Plastic bag push press:

