How to tell if your phone or tablet has a virus

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
April gives birth
-
Couple booted from United flight in Houston
-
Motorcyclist identified
-
Teen speaks out about Hanna Park shark bite
-
Durkeeville gun shots
-
Search continues for Facebook video murder suspect
-
5-year-old killed in freak accident at Sun Dial restaurant
-
Trans Survivor
-
Facebook Live Video of homicide allegedly committed by Steve Stephens
-
1 dead in crash along St. Johns Bluff Road
More Stories
-
Dry and warm weather pattern put on cruise control this weekJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
He's how tall? Birth stats out for April the giraffe's calfApr 17, 2017, 5:33 a.m.
-
Futuristic humidifier fights stress for $28Apr 14, 2017, 11:58 a.m.