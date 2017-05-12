Hospitals in England hit by apparent cyberattack

A NHS (National Health Service) sign is pictured outside St Thomas' Hospital in central London on March 8, 2017. (Photo: BEN STANSALL, AFP/Getty Images)

A number of hospitals and healthcare services across England were hit by an apparent cyberattack Friday, health care authorities said.

Services in London, the central city of Nottingham, and the counties of Hertfordshire — north of London — and Cumbria — in northern England — were affected, according to the BBC. The NHS said 16 of its organisations reported they were victims.

The hackers behind the "ransomware" attack were demanding $300 in the electronic currency Bitcoins to release files from encryption, the Mirror and the Telegraph reported.

In a statement, the NHS said: "A number of NHS organisations have reported to NHS Digital that they have been affected by a ransomware attack which is affecting a number of different organisations. The investigation is at an early stage but we believe the malware variant is Wanna Decryptor."

"At this stage we do not have any evidence that patient data has been accessed. We will continue to work with affected organisations to confirm this."

It said the attack was not specifically targeted at the NHS and was affecting other organizations. It said it was working to resolve the problem.

Hackers behind the Wanna Decryptor virus, a type of malware, often ask victims user for money to retrieve access to files they have encrypted.

NHS Merseyside, which operates a number of hospitals in northwestern England, tweeted, “we are taking all precautionary measures possible to protect our local NHS systems and services.” The NHS Merseyside website was down Friday afternoon local time.

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs four hospitals north of London, said in a statement: "Immediately on discovery of the problem, the trust acted to protect its IT systems by shutting them down; it also meant that the trust’s telephone system is not able to accept incoming calls.”

It said it was postponing all non-urgent work and asked people not to come to the accident and emergency unit.

Doctors at some surgeries were forced to use pen and paper to record patient details following the attack, local media reported.

John Caldwell, a doctor in Liverpool, told the Guardian he had “no access to record systems or results."

Chris Mimnagh, another doctor in Liverpool, told the Guardian: “Unable to access our clinical system – as a precaution our area has severed links to the wider NHS, which means no access to our national systems, no computers means no records, no prescriptions, no results, we are dealing with urgent problems only, our patients are being very understanding so far.”

NHS Million, a not-for profit campaign aimed at supporting NHS staff which is separate from the NHS, tweeted: "We just don't understand the mentality of some people. The only people suffering are people that need emergency care. #nhscyberattack"

