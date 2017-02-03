Hooters to open new chain with male servers

The Hooters restaurant is seen in Chantilly, Virginia on January 2, 2015. AFP Photo/PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

PHOENIX - Hooters is taking on a new direction. The franchise is opening a new restaurant called Hoots in Cicero, Illinois, about 23 miles west of Chicago.

It will feature both male and female servers. They will forgo their iconic uniforms. Servers won’t go to guests’ tables; instead, they'll order at the counter.

The menu for Hoots will be a scaled-down version of Hooters' to follow fast-casual trends.

