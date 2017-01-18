Gunfire erupts at Mexican private school, injuries reported

MONTERREY, MEXICO - MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — State officials say a gunshots have been fired at a private secondary and grade school in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, with three injuries reported.

State security spokesman Aldo Fasci said Wednesday the three people were seriously injured. Fasci said a student fired a gun, wounding a teacher, another student and himself.

