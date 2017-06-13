Florida family wins bittersweet jackpot

Picture of Abraham Shakespeare who was murdered after winning $17 million Florida lottery. (Photo: WFLA)

LAKELAND, Fla. - Call it a bizarre twist of fate. The former girlfriend of Abraham Shakespeare, the man murdered after winning a $17 million lottery jackpot, is now a lottery winner herself.

The story of Abraham Shakespeare grabbed national headlines.

In 2006, he hit it big and took a payment of $17 million from the Florida Lottery.

But it didn't take long for that luck to run out.

In 2009 he met Dee Dee Moore, the woman who came up with an elaborate plot to kill him and steal his fortune. Moore is now serving a life sentence for murdering him, burying him on her property, and stealing several million dollars.

Fast forward several years, the mother of Shakespeare's son is the latest in family to become a millionaire.

She won $1 Million from a $20 scratch-off.

"She was just crying and screaming on the phone, and I was like 'Are you sure it's not $1,000, or $100,000?' and I asked her to send me a picture of the ticket. I called her back freaking out," the woman's oldest son, Raheeme Dumas said.

