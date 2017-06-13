Ex-girlfriend of slain lottery winner hits $1M lottery jackpot

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
JSO officer arrested, charged with battery
-
Operation Crack-Alicious
-
London apartment fire
-
Massive fire engulfs 24-story high-rise in London
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Grocery store chain Aldi expanding
-
Putnam County sailor missing from US warship in Japanese waters
-
Man takes friend on joy ride on top of car, gets busted
-
Protesters greet Gov. Scott in Jax Beach over education bill
-
JSO officer arrested for beating teen has multiple allegations of using excessive force
More Stories
-
Manhunt continues for 'dangerous beyond belief'…Jun 13, 2017, 8:25 a.m.
-
Numerous showers and storms will continue to be the…Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
London fire: 'A number of fatalities' as blaze…Jun 13, 2017, 10:49 p.m.